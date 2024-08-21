The Arizona National Guard Aids in Tourist Evacuation

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter support to evacuate 104 tourist and tribal members out of a canyon after flood waters impacted the Havasupai community and tourists visiting the Havasupai Falls. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Erin Hannigan)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|HAVASUPAI INDIAN RESERVATION, ARIZONA, US
