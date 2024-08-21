Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Arizona National Guard Aids in Tourist Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVASUPAI INDIAN RESERVATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Capt. Erin Hannigan 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter support to evacuate 104 tourist and tribal members out of a canyon after flood waters impacted the Havasupai community and tourists visiting the Havasupai Falls. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Erin Hannigan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934881
    VIRIN: 240824-A-EC883-2122
    Filename: DOD_110527176
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: HAVASUPAI INDIAN RESERVATION, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Arizona National Guard Aids in Tourist Evacuation, by MAJ Erin Hannigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Evacuation
    Arizona National Guard
    Havasupai Falls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download