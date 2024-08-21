Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    On Women's Equality Day the United States Army celebrates the achievements and accomplishments of all female service members past and present.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934879
    VIRIN: 240823-A-JN630-6385
    PIN: 6385
    Filename: DOD_110527048
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by SGT Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    womensequalityday
    BeAllThatYouCanBe
    goarmy.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download