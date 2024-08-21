U.S. Army Spc. John Morningstar, a combat medic assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” talks about why he serves in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 18, 2024. Morningstar joined the Army to continue his family’s long-standing history of enlistment.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 04:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934866
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-DY230-5508
|Filename:
|DOD_110526702
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Spc. John Morningstar, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.