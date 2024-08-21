Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024 Practice

Team McConnell Airmen and families enjoy the practice show for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2024. The air show will feature aerial performers and static displays from around the world, as well as military recruiters, the Anheuser-Busch Cludesdale, exotic cars, food concessions, souvenir vendors, a Kid Zone and more. Air shows are a way for the Air Force to give back and show their appreciation to the local community, as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934856
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-SC213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110526164
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
