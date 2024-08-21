Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024 Practice

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team McConnell Airmen and families enjoy the practice show for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2024. The air show will feature aerial performers and static displays from around the world, as well as military recruiters, the Anheuser-Busch Cludesdale, exotic cars, food concessions, souvenir vendors, a Kid Zone and more. Air shows are a way for the Air Force to give back and show their appreciation to the local community, as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934856
    VIRIN: 240823-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_110526164
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

