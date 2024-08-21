Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024 Practice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team McConnell Airmen and families enjoy the practice show for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2024. The air show will feature aerial performers and static displays from around the world, as well as military recruiters, the Anheuser-Busch Cludesdale, exotic cars, food concessions, souvenir vendors, a Kid Zone and more. Air shows are a way for the Air Force to give back and show their appreciation to the local community, as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)