Members of the 1st Range Operations Squadron conduct pre-launch operations before the launch of the Atlas V USSF-51 launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, July 30, 2024. The Atlas V USSF-51 launch was the last National Security Space Launch mission using the Atlas V rocket. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934837
|VIRIN:
|240823-X-NM958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110525343
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
This work, B-Roll: 1st Range Operations Squadron supports Atlas V USSF-51 launch, by A1C Spencer Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
