Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Range Operations Squadron supports Atlas V USSF-51 launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the 1st Range Operations Squadron conduct pre-launch operations before the launch of the Atlas V USSF-51 launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, July 30, 2024. The Atlas V USSF-51 launch was the last National Security Space Launch mission using the Atlas V rocket. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934837
    VIRIN: 240823-X-NM958-1001
    Filename: DOD_110525343
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Range Operations Squadron supports Atlas V USSF-51 launch, by A1C Spencer Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Launch
    SLD 45
    NSSL
    1 ROPS
    USSF-51
    Eastern Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download