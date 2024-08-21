B-Roll: 1st Range Operations Squadron supports Atlas V USSF-51 launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934837" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 1st Range Operations Squadron conduct pre-launch operations before the launch of the Atlas V USSF-51 launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, July 30, 2024. The Atlas V USSF-51 launch was the last National Security Space Launch mission using the Atlas V rocket. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)