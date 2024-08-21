Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the U.S., Spain, and Romania take part in the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Aug. 22, 2024. The competition featured a series of challenging events, including the ACFT, medical lanes, a ruck march, an obstacle course, a board, and a surprise event, all designed to push the participants' physical and mental endurance to the limit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)