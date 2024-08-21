Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MKAB, ROMANIA

    08.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer and Spc. Ashley Xie

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Service members from the U.S., Spain, and Romania take part in the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Aug. 22, 2024. The competition featured a series of challenging events, including the ACFT, medical lanes, a ruck march, an obstacle course, a board, and a surprise event, all designed to push the participants' physical and mental endurance to the limit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934835
    VIRIN: 240822-A-LB938-6815
    Filename: DOD_110525338
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MKAB, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Nolan Brewer and SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Black Sea
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    NATO OTAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download