Service members from the U.S., Spain, and Romania take part in the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Aug. 22, 2024. The competition featured a series of challenging events, including the ACFT, medical lanes, a ruck march, an obstacle course, a board, and a surprise event, all designed to push the participants' physical and mental endurance to the limit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934835
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-LB938-6815
|Filename:
|DOD_110525338
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MKAB, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Nolan Brewer and SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.