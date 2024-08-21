Multinational servicemembers, aerial acrobatic pilots, and parachute jumpers, participate in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 16-18, 2023. MRF-D’s participation in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast demonstrates the United States Marine Corps’ commitment to international partnerships and highlights the close military ties between the United States and Australia, fostering interoperability and cooperation between their armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Rock Trailer composed by Stanislav Barantsov/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934822
|VIRIN:
|240819-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110524958
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.