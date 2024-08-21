Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-461 conducts flight operations during Exercise Northern Strike 2024 (B-Roll)

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 participate on Exercise Northern Strike 2024 (NS 24-2) at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Exercise NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component raining event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in all domain environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934818
    VIRIN: 240812-M-OV696-1353
    Filename: DOD_110524750
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, HMH-461 conducts flight operations during Exercise Northern Strike 2024 (B-Roll), by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HMH-461
    CH-53K King Stallion
    USMCNews
    NS24
    NS242
    NorthernStrike2024

