U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 participate on Exercise Northern Strike 2024 (NS 24-2) at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Exercise NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component raining event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in all domain environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 11:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934818
|VIRIN:
|240812-M-OV696-1353
|Filename:
|DOD_110524750
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMH-461 conducts flight operations during Exercise Northern Strike 2024 (B-Roll), by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
