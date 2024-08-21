2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops’ physical and mental limits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, compete alongside NATO troops from various countries in the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 13-17, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints and scenarios throughout the course to challenge competitors' endurance and soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)