The 325th Civil Engineer Center work with Air Force Research Laboratory to develop bio-cement to use in austere environments. The goal is to reduce the amount of equipment by harnessing natural resources like sand, water and bacteria to solidify the ground. This innovation approach aims to create stable surfaces for multiple uses such as vehicle traffic and aircraft matting. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 20:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934782
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-RP050-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523669
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall works with AFRL to develope bio-cement, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.