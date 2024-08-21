Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall works with AFRL to develope bio-cement

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    The 325th Civil Engineer Center work with Air Force Research Laboratory to develop bio-cement to use in austere environments. The goal is to reduce the amount of equipment by harnessing natural resources like sand, water and bacteria to solidify the ground. This innovation approach aims to create stable surfaces for multiple uses such as vehicle traffic and aircraft matting. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 20:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934782
    VIRIN: 240724-F-RP050-1001
    Filename: DOD_110523669
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    ACC
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    bio-cement
    325th AFCEC

