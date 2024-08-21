Tyndall works with AFRL to develope bio-cement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 325th Civil Engineer Center work with Air Force Research Laboratory to develop bio-cement to use in austere environments. The goal is to reduce the amount of equipment by harnessing natural resources like sand, water and bacteria to solidify the ground. This innovation approach aims to create stable surfaces for multiple uses such as vehicle traffic and aircraft matting. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)