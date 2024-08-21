VMGR-153 trains during flight operations in Washington

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) undergoes routine inspection before conducting tactical navigation during Exercise Evergreen 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 14, 2024. Exercise Evergreen 2024 enabled VMGR-153 to implement comprehensive training, including joint operations with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st MAW operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)