CBRNE Training at the 156th Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934756" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B- Roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. This defense survival course ensures participants acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRNE equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)