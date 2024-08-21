B- Roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. This defense survival course ensures participants acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRNE equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934756
|VIRIN:
|240815-Z-QU148-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523109
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBRNE Training at the 156th Wing, by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
