Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRNE Training at the 156th Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    B- Roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. This defense survival course ensures participants acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRNE equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934756
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-QU148-2001
    Filename: DOD_110523109
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRNE Training at the 156th Wing, by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download