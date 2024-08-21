Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Inaugural Guardian Arena highlight

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by John Ayre 

    Space Operations Command

    2023 Inaugural Guardian Arena highlight. One hundred Guardians, Airmen, civilians and international partners took one small step and one giant leap during the inaugural Guardian Arena at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Dec 10-11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934754
    VIRIN: 231212-F-TD082-1001
    Filename: DOD_110523095
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Inaugural Guardian Arena highlight, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

