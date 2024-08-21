Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commando Summit B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, ascend Mount Allen during Commando Summit, in the Adirondack Mountain Range, Aug. 20-21, 2024. Team 2 was among the first teams to summit any of the 46 Adirondack Mountains during Commando Summit, an event showcasing the division's intent to foster responsible, competent, and lethal fighting teams able to maneuver and fight in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934739
    VIRIN: 240822-A-RM492-6694
    Filename: DOD_110522946
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Heritage
    FORSCOM
    ARMY
    Alpine
    Mountaineering

