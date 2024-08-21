Commando Summit B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, ascend Mount Allen during Commando Summit, in the Adirondack Mountain Range, Aug. 20-21, 2024. Team 2 was among the first teams to summit any of the 46 Adirondack Mountains during Commando Summit, an event showcasing the division's intent to foster responsible, competent, and lethal fighting teams able to maneuver and fight in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)