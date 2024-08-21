Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, ascend Mount Allen during Commando Summit, in the Adirondack Mountain Range, Aug. 20-21, 2024. Team 2 was among the first teams to summit any of the 46 Adirondack Mountains during Commando Summit, an event showcasing the division's intent to foster responsible, competent, and lethal fighting teams able to maneuver and fight in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934739
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-RM492-6694
|Filename:
|DOD_110522946
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commando Summit B-Roll, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
