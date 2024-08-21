Doc' arrives for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

‘Doc’, a B-29 Superfortress, arrives for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 21, 2024. The restored WWII Superfortress is one of two that are currently flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|08.21.2024
|08.22.2024 12:22
|B-Roll
|934721
|240821-F-SC213-1001
|DOD_110522702
|00:01:14
|WICHITA, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
