    Doc' arrives for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

    WICHITA, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    ‘Doc’, a B-29 Superfortress, arrives for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 21, 2024. The restored WWII Superfortress is one of two that are currently flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: WICHITA, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doc' arrives for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024, by Amn Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

