    CATC Cavalry Leader Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Karl Johnson, Course Director for the 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Cavalry Leader Course, talks about his class in Vilseck, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in a broad spectrum of classes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 05:38
    Length: 00:01:47
    EUCOM
    Cavalry
    CATC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether

