U.S. Army Capt. Karl Johnson, Course Director for the 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Cavalry Leader Course, talks about his class in Vilseck, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in a broad spectrum of classes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 05:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934684
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-MC970-1584
|PIN:
|141584
|Filename:
|DOD_110522098
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CATC Cavalry Leader Course, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.