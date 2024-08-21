video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Karl Johnson, Course Director for the 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Cavalry Leader Course, talks about his class in Vilseck, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in a broad spectrum of classes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)