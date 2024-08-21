Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hatch Act Guidelines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Hatch Act outlines permitted and prohibited political activities for federal employees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 21:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934663
    VIRIN: 240822-F-MQ455-7658
    Filename: DOD_110521853
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hatch Act Guidelines, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Hatch Act
    AFN Tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download