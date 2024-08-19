Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces: Army Transporters and Navy Sailors train together at port

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Joint Task Force Port Openings (JTF-POs) exist to rapidly open and establish ports of debarkation and initial distribution networks for joint distribution operations supporting humanitarian, disaster relief, and contingency operations.

    Location: US

    TRANSCOM
    SPOD

