Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD24)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Army units from Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), USFORSCOM, and Navy units from Military Sealift Command (MSC) operated as a Joint Task Force in U.S. Transportation Command’s Field Training Exercise (FTX) Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD 24-4) 9-16 August. USTRANSCOM’s TD 24-4, exercising Joint Task Force - Port Opening, Seaport of Debarkation (JTF-PO SPOD), exercises the joint expeditionary capability to rapidly establish and initially operate and clear a port of debarkation and conduct cargo handling, facilitating port throughput in support of combatant commander executed contingencies.
    Participants:
    842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., SDDC
    74th Dive Detachment, 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, FORSCOM
    155th Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), 53rd Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), XVIII Airborne Corps, FORSCOM
    Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) 109, Military Sealift Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934638
    VIRIN: 240814-A-A1234-1551
    Filename: DOD_110521430
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD24), by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    transcom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download