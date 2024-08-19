Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD24)

Army units from Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), USFORSCOM, and Navy units from Military Sealift Command (MSC) operated as a Joint Task Force in U.S. Transportation Command’s Field Training Exercise (FTX) Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD 24-4) 9-16 August. USTRANSCOM’s TD 24-4, exercising Joint Task Force - Port Opening, Seaport of Debarkation (JTF-PO SPOD), exercises the joint expeditionary capability to rapidly establish and initially operate and clear a port of debarkation and conduct cargo handling, facilitating port throughput in support of combatant commander executed contingencies.
Participants:
842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., SDDC
74th Dive Detachment, 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, FORSCOM
155th Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), 53rd Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), XVIII Airborne Corps, FORSCOM
Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) 109, Military Sealift Command
