Joint Field training exercise held at seaport for Army, Navy

Army units from Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), USFORSCOM, and Navy units from Military Sealift Command (MSC) are coming together to train in U.S. Transportation Command’s Field Training Exercise (FTX) Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD 24-4) 9-16 August. USTRANSCOM’s TD 24-4, exercising Joint Task Force - Port Opening, Seaport of Debarkation (JTF-PO SPOD), exercises the joint expeditionary capability to rapidly establish and initially operate and clear a port of debarkation and conduct cargo handling, facilitating port throughput in support of combatant commander executed contingencies.