    Joint Field training exercise held at seaport for Army, Navy

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Army units from Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), USFORSCOM, and Navy units from Military Sealift Command (MSC) are coming together to train in U.S. Transportation Command’s Field Training Exercise (FTX) Turbo Distribution 24-4 (TD 24-4) 9-16 August. USTRANSCOM’s TD 24-4, exercising Joint Task Force - Port Opening, Seaport of Debarkation (JTF-PO SPOD), exercises the joint expeditionary capability to rapidly establish and initially operate and clear a port of debarkation and conduct cargo handling, facilitating port throughput in support of combatant commander executed contingencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934637
    VIRIN: 240814-A-N1234-1001
    Filename: DOD_110521428
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

