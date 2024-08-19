JTF-PO SPOD exercises provide more than a joint training opportunity for component partners, they connect Soldiers and Sailors across the joint force to better prepare them to unite in meeting tomorrow’s challenges.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934635
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-N1234-1001-C
|Filename:
|DOD_110521426
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces: Army Transporters and Navy Sailors train together at port, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.