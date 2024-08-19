A KC-135 Stratotanker is towed to its location as a static display for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 21, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. Team McConnell invited the public on base as a way to show appreciation to the local community for their support and its Airmen, as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934630
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-FM899-1843
|Filename:
|DOD_110521197
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 towed in preparation for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024, by SrA William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
