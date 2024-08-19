Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 towed in preparation for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker is towed to its location as a static display for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 21, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. Team McConnell invited the public on base as a way to show appreciation to the local community for their support and its Airmen, as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Lunn)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934630
    VIRIN: 240821-F-FM899-1843
    Filename: DOD_110521197
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 towed in preparation for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024, by SrA William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    KC-135
    McConnnell

