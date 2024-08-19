KC-135 towed in preparation for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934630" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A KC-135 Stratotanker is towed to its location as a static display for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 21, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. Team McConnell invited the public on base as a way to show appreciation to the local community for their support and its Airmen, as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Lunn)