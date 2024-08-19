Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The Installation Integrated Resilience Office is dedicated to boosting the well-being of everyone at Team Little Rock. By focusing on prevention and health enhancement, they aim to create a safer and more supportive environment for all.
    They actively promote the importance of seeking help, not just for one's self but for others as well. This commitment helps build a culture of wellness and significantly enriches the quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934624
    VIRIN: 240816-F-QX174-1001
    Filename: DOD_110521093
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, We're Here For You, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th Airlift Wing
    19 AW
    Helping Agencies

