We're Here For You

The Installation Integrated Resilience Office is dedicated to boosting the well-being of everyone at Team Little Rock. By focusing on prevention and health enhancement, they aim to create a safer and more supportive environment for all.
They actively promote the importance of seeking help, not just for one's self but for others as well. This commitment helps build a culture of wellness and significantly enriches the quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934624
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-QX174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110521093
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
