    Mother and Daughter: The Story of the Abdullahs

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Family bonds play a pivotal role in the strengthening of our military. Mother and daughter duo Master Sgt. Aliya Abdullah and Staff Sgt. Zakiya Abdullah, who serve in the Georgia Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, discuss why they joined the Army National Guard, challenges they have faced during their journeys, and advice for soldiers who are or who plan to serve in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 15:36
    Length: 00:10:35
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother and Daughter: The Story of the Abdullahs, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mother
    daughter
    Georgia Army National Guard
    family
    Women
    U.S. Army

