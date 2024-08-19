Sgt. Maria Johanna Yu, CBRN OC/T, 1-338th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares her story of service and why she serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 15:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|934616
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-KL464-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110521006
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. Maria Johanna Yu, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.