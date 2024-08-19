Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Hydrilla Treatment on the Erie Canal and Niagara River

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers biologists Mike Voorhees, from the Buffalo District, and Clayton Corken from the St. Louis District, conduct an annual hydrilla treatment along a 15 mile stretch of the Erie Canal and parts of the Niagara River, Aug. 13, 2024. Hydrilla is an invasive species to the U.S. and can outcompete native aquatic plant life, as well has causing safety hazards to recreational and commercial navigation of waterways. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Invasive
    Hydrilla

