U.S. Army Corps of Engineers biologists Mike Voorhees, from the Buffalo District, and Clayton Corken from the St. Louis District, conduct an annual hydrilla treatment along a 15 mile stretch of the Erie Canal and parts of the Niagara River, Aug. 13, 2024. Hydrilla is an invasive species to the U.S. and can outcompete native aquatic plant life, as well has causing safety hazards to recreational and commercial navigation of waterways. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934614
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110520973
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Hydrilla Treatment on the Erie Canal and Niagara River, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.