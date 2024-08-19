Annual Hydrilla Treatment on the Erie Canal and Niagara River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers biologists Mike Voorhees, from the Buffalo District, and Clayton Corken from the St. Louis District, conduct an annual hydrilla treatment along a 15 mile stretch of the Erie Canal and parts of the Niagara River, Aug. 13, 2024. Hydrilla is an invasive species to the U.S. and can outcompete native aquatic plant life, as well has causing safety hazards to recreational and commercial navigation of waterways. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)