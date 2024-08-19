Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JELC Speed Mentoring session in Detroit, Michigan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen attend a speed mentoring session at the Michigan National Guard Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Speed mentoring is designed to provide up-and-coming noncommissioned officers an opportunity to talk directly with senior noncommissioned officers and gain valuable leadership advice for their development. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934613
    VIRIN: 240819-Z-HU217-2001
    Filename: DOD_110520964
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JELC Speed Mentoring session in Detroit, Michigan, by SSG Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download