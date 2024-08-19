JELC Speed Mentoring session in Detroit, Michigan

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen attend a speed mentoring session at the Michigan National Guard Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Speed mentoring is designed to provide up-and-coming noncommissioned officers an opportunity to talk directly with senior noncommissioned officers and gain valuable leadership advice for their development. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
