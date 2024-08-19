Soldiers Support Interagency Effort to Suppress Idaho Wildfires

Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion "Rugged," 2-2ID - Lancer Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, as part of Task Force Phoenix conduct fire suppression procedures in the Boise and Payette National Forests on August 20, 2024. Task Force Phoenix is working with interagency federal, state, and local partners in support of a U.S. Army North mission. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center as they respond quickly and effectively to assist their partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.
