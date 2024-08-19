Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Support Interagency Effort to Suppress Idaho Wildfires

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Christopher Grissett 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion "Rugged," 2-2ID - Lancer Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, as part of Task Force Phoenix conduct fire suppression procedures in the Boise and Payette National Forests on August 20, 2024. Task Force Phoenix is working with interagency federal, state, and local partners in support of a U.S. Army North mission. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center as they respond quickly and effectively to assist their partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934606
    VIRIN: 240820-A-IL319-5114
    Filename: DOD_110520846
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: IDAHO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

