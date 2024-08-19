Soldiers Support Interagency Effort to Suppress Idaho Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion "Rugged," 2-2ID - Lancer Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, as part of Task Force Phoenix conduct fire suppression procedures in the Boise and Payette National Forests on August 20, 2024. Task Force Phoenix is working with interagency federal, state, and local partners in support of a U.S. Army North mission. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center as they respond quickly and effectively to assist their partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.