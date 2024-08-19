Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, answer the question, "Why I Serve?" #WhyIServe #MichiganNationalGuard #SecDef #127thWing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 10:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934573
    VIRIN: 240821-F-JK012-7468
    Filename: DOD_110519963
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    SecDef
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    #WhyIServe
    ValueofService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download