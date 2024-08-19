Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Kladnik, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment, 52d ADA Brigade participates in a training exercise at Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, simulated an opposing force for an attack on a patrol base. This exercise enabled the unit to practice engagements using Stinger missiles mounted to the Avenger weapon system and to track the helicopters in the air with the Sentinel radar. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 10:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934557
    VIRIN: 240813-A-VH966-4808
    Filename: DOD_110519620
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Training, by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, USArmy, EUCOM, VCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download