1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Kladnik, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment, 52d ADA Brigade participates in a training exercise at Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, simulated an opposing force for an attack on a patrol base. This exercise enabled the unit to practice engagements using Stinger missiles mounted to the Avenger weapon system and to track the helicopters in the air with the Sentinel radar. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)