B-2s take off, land for BTF missions from Australia B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934549" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off to conduct Bomber Task Force missions from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia and then return to the base in the evening. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers.