    May 2024 Snapshots

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    Check out NPASE Japan's May Snapshots highlighting imagery from our Sailors in 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 21:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 934545
    VIRIN: 240601-N-CV021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110519182
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2024 Snapshots, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    US Navy
    US Sailors
    NPASE Japan

