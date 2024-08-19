Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TU-2S lands at night

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron TU-2S Dragon Lady lands at night on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. TU-2S are trainer aircraft used to gain proficiency before pilots deploy for operational missions. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. The chase car driver, a U-2 pilot as well, can be heard informing the pilot of their distance from landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934543
    VIRIN: 240815-F-WX919-1532
    Filename: DOD_110519162
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TU-2S lands at night, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    99th Reconnaissance Squadron
    chase car
    night landing
    9th reconnaissance wing
    TU-2S
    Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady

