TU-2S lands at night

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron TU-2S Dragon Lady lands at night on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. TU-2S are trainer aircraft used to gain proficiency before pilots deploy for operational missions. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. The chase car driver, a U-2 pilot as well, can be heard informing the pilot of their distance from landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)