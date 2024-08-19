A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron TU-2S Dragon Lady lands at night on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. TU-2S are trainer aircraft used to gain proficiency before pilots deploy for operational missions. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. The chase car driver, a U-2 pilot as well, can be heard informing the pilot of their distance from landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934543
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-WX919-1532
|Filename:
|DOD_110519162
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, TU-2S lands at night, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.