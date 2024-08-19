Navy Wounded Warrior Trains Team Navy for 2024 Warrior Games - Cycling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Port Hueneme, Calif. - Navy Wounded Warrior prepares athletes from the Navy and Coast Guard for the 2024 Warrior Games, April 22 through May 2, 2024.



Navy Wounded Warrior is an unbiased advocate that bridges the needs of commands, care teams, and service members in planning a way forward after a serious wound, illness, or injury. Staff guide Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, with their families and caregivers, to create a comprehensive recovery plan, which provides a holistic approach tailored to individual recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration needs. The program allows service members and their families to feel empowered and supported as they adapt to their new normal. Tens of thousands of seriously wounded, ill, and injured service members located throughout the country received assistance from Navy Wounded Warrior.



Sailors and Coast Guardsmen may self-refer to Navy Wounded Warrior, or be referred by a family member, their command leadership or their medical team. Contact the Navy Wounded Warrior call center at 855-NAVY WWP / 855-628-9997, or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.