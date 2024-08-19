Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Wounded Warrior Trains Team Navy for 2024 Warrior Games - Cycling

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Alyssa Ross 

    Navy Wounded Warrior

    Port Hueneme, Calif. - Navy Wounded Warrior prepares athletes from the Navy and Coast Guard for the 2024 Warrior Games, April 22 through May 2, 2024.

    Navy Wounded Warrior is an unbiased advocate that bridges the needs of commands, care teams, and service members in planning a way forward after a serious wound, illness, or injury. Staff guide Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, with their families and caregivers, to create a comprehensive recovery plan, which provides a holistic approach tailored to individual recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration needs. The program allows service members and their families to feel empowered and supported as they adapt to their new normal. Tens of thousands of seriously wounded, ill, and injured service members located throughout the country received assistance from Navy Wounded Warrior.

    Sailors and Coast Guardsmen may self-refer to Navy Wounded Warrior, or be referred by a family member, their command leadership or their medical team. Contact the Navy Wounded Warrior call center at 855-NAVY WWP / 855-628-9997, or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934520
    VIRIN: 240502-N-GN059-4076
    Filename: DOD_110518569
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Wounded Warrior

    Warrior Games

    Department of the Navy

