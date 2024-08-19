The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet presents a state flag parade, gives out awards to guests of honor and gives attendees time to dine and converse with National Guard seniors and peers in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 19, 2024. The All States Banquet is a part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference that exists to recognize all National Guardsmen, retirees, and spouses during Motor City ’24.
Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934515
|VIRIN:
|240819-Z-VL138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518506
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EANGUS All States Banquet Recognizes National Guardsmen, by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.