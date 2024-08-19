Bridging operations during CSTX 24-02

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 652nd Multi-role Bridge Company, based out of Hammond, Wisconsin, conduct bridging operations during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 13, 2024.
U.S. Army Reserve CH-47F Chinook helicopter crews with the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA supported the CXTX 24-02 exercise with sling loading bridging pontoons into Big Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, WI.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934506
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518446
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
