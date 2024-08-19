Bridging operations during CSTX 24-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934506" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 652nd Multi-role Bridge Company, based out of Hammond, Wisconsin, conduct bridging operations during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 13, 2024.

U.S. Army Reserve CH-47F Chinook helicopter crews with the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA supported the CXTX 24-02 exercise with sling loading bridging pontoons into Big Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, WI.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)