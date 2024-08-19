Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 19 August 2024

    08.19.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Staff Sergeant Release Party as well as the 3rd Quarter Drill Down. They also upcoming events such as Keesler's 83rd Anniversary, the 77th Air Force Ball, and the Women's Equality Day Celebration, and the Blood Donor Center's ongoing need for blood donations.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 14:29
    This work, Keesler News 19 August 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

