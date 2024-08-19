Keesler News 19 August 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Staff Sergeant Release Party as well as the 3rd Quarter Drill Down. They also upcoming events such as Keesler's 83rd Anniversary, the 77th Air Force Ball, and the Women's Equality Day Celebration, and the Blood Donor Center's ongoing need for blood donations.