    586th Field Hospital Trains with BACH ESD

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from the 586th Field Hospital utilize BACH’s Education and Staff Development department’s simulation manikins to sharpen their skills in a controlled training environment. This hands-on training is crucial for ensuring that they are fully prepared to treat patients in real-world, deployed settings, where quick and accurate medical responses can save lives. By practicing on simulation manikins, they gain the confidence and expertise needed to handle the challenges they may face while deployed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934498
    VIRIN: 240814-O-AA791-9198
    Filename: DOD_110518303
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 586th Field Hospital Trains with BACH ESD, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

