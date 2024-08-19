586th Field Hospital Trains with BACH ESD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 586th Field Hospital utilize BACH’s Education and Staff Development department’s simulation manikins to sharpen their skills in a controlled training environment. This hands-on training is crucial for ensuring that they are fully prepared to treat patients in real-world, deployed settings, where quick and accurate medical responses can save lives. By practicing on simulation manikins, they gain the confidence and expertise needed to handle the challenges they may face while deployed.