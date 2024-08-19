Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAFPB MEDDAC-AK

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Chad Franklin 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Soldiers from MEDDAC-AK participate in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) challenge at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934486
    VIRIN: 240801-O-NN226-9305
    Filename: DOD_110518091
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GAFPB MEDDAC-AK, by Chad Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

