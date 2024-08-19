USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) End of Deployment Video

NORFOLK, Va. (May 2, 2024) - One year following the ships' maiden deployment on May 1, 2023, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) celebrates disembarking at Naval Station Norfolk, May 2, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)
