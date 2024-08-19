Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) End of Deployment Video

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 2, 2024) - One year following the ships' maiden deployment on May 1, 2023, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) celebrates disembarking at Naval Station Norfolk, May 2, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934482
    VIRIN: 230502-N-IQ220-1001
    Filename: DOD_110518047
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

