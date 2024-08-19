MDNG Participates in African Lion 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 230 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment from the Maryland Army National Guard participated in the African Lion 2024 Exercise from April 19 to May 31, 2024. This exercise marks the 1-175th Infantry Regiment’s largest deployment of Guard members in more than ten years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)