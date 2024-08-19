Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Participates in African Lion 24

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Approximately 230 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment from the Maryland Army National Guard participated in the African Lion 2024 Exercise from April 19 to May 31, 2024. This exercise marks the 1-175th Infantry Regiment’s largest deployment of Guard members in more than ten years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 11:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Ghana Armed Forces
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    Armed Forces of Senegal
    AL24

