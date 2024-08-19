Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction to e-APP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    This is a video with machine generated voice-over demonstrating the business value, functionality, and features of eApp; the new application form collection system for U.S. background investigations. It was produced under a U.S. Government contract by the software development team. It contains screenshots of the custom software which is property of the US Government.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934473
    VIRIN: 240624-D-D0467-8001
    PIN: 505754
    Filename: DOD_110517755
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to e-APP, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSA | NBIS | e-APP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download