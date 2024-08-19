This is a video with machine generated voice-over demonstrating the business value, functionality, and features of eApp; the new application form collection system for U.S. background investigations. It was produced under a U.S. Government contract by the software development team. It contains screenshots of the custom software which is property of the US Government.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 09:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934473
|VIRIN:
|240624-D-D0467-8001
|PIN:
|505754
|Filename:
|DOD_110517755
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to e-APP, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
