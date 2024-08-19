Introduction to e-APP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a video with machine generated voice-over demonstrating the business value, functionality, and features of eApp; the new application form collection system for U.S. background investigations. It was produced under a U.S. Government contract by the software development team. It contains screenshots of the custom software which is property of the US Government.