    I3 Waypoints Challenge 2024

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Five finalists present their ideas to a panel of senior Navy Reserve, policy and industry leaders in the third annual I3 Waypoints Challenge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934471
    Filename: DOD_110517751
    Length: 00:49:29
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I3 Waypoints Challenge 2024, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    I3 Waypoint Challenge
    I3 Waypoint

