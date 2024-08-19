I3 Waypoints Challenge 2024

Five finalists present their ideas to a panel of senior Navy Reserve, policy and industry leaders in the third annual I3 Waypoints Challenge.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934471
|Filename:
|DOD_110517751
|Length:
|00:49:29
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
