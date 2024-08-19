Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nurse Summer Training Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Reserve Officer Training Corps nursing students assess and treat a simulated patient during Brooke Army Medical Center’s Nurse Summer Training Program at Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024. The program allows nursing students to further develop and practice leadership and clinical skills between their junior and senior years of nursing school.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934466
    VIRIN: 240815-D-HZ730-8908
    Filename: DOD_110517674
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse Summer Training Program, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurse
    Military Health
    ROTC
    Combat Casualty Care
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Nurse Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download