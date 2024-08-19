B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines, Sailors play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team participate in a rugby match against the All Nations Rugby men’s team at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)