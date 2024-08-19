Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Summer 2024 (B-roll)

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, and levee setback along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024. (No audio)

    00:00 Flying north over fish passage structure and new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
    00:40 Flying north over new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
    01:31 Flying south over new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
    02:12 Looking east towards project site
    02:36 Looking north towards fish passage structure
    03:23 Flying south over fish passage structure
    03:36 Flying east over fish passage structure
    04:03 Looking west from Sacramento River towards project site
    04:27 Existing Sacramento Weir and Sacramento River
    06:28 North levee setback embankment construction

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    (Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934426
    VIRIN: 240724-A-QG325-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516813
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

