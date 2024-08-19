Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Summer 2024 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, and levee setback along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024. (No audio)



00:00 Flying north over fish passage structure and new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work

00:40 Flying north over new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work

01:31 Flying south over new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work

02:12 Looking east towards project site

02:36 Looking north towards fish passage structure

03:23 Flying south over fish passage structure

03:36 Flying east over fish passage structure

04:03 Looking west from Sacramento River towards project site

04:27 Existing Sacramento Weir and Sacramento River

06:28 North levee setback embankment construction



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)