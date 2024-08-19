Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, and levee setback along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024. (No audio)
00:00 Flying north over fish passage structure and new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
00:40 Flying north over new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
01:31 Flying south over new weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
02:12 Looking east towards project site
02:36 Looking north towards fish passage structure
03:23 Flying south over fish passage structure
03:36 Flying east over fish passage structure
04:03 Looking west from Sacramento River towards project site
04:27 Existing Sacramento Weir and Sacramento River
06:28 North levee setback embankment construction
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934426
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-QG325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110516813
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Summer 2024 (B-roll), by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sacramento
Army Corps of Engineers