Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 8-21, 2024, following the recent glacial outburst flood. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 Alaska Organized Militia members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia as part of Joint Task Force – Juneau. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934416
    VIRIN: 230819-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516308
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Alaska National Guard
    Team Alaska
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Juneau Flood Response
    JFR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download