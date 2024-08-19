Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 8-21, 2024, following the recent glacial outburst flood. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 Alaska Organized Militia members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia as part of Joint Task Force – Juneau. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934416
|VIRIN:
|230819-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110516308
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
