    Korea and Cold War Annual Government Brief 2024 Day Two, Part 4

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conducts a series of government briefings and updates to families of American service members who served in the Korean War and Cold War and are still missing. Guest speakers include senior leaders, experts, and scientists who work on tasks associated with the POW/MIA mission. 

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 11:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 934394
    Filename: DOD_110515877
    Length: 01:50:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea and Cold War Annual Government Brief 2024 Day Two, Part 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

