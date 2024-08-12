Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Joint Forces Training Coyle Field “Heavy Lift Training” – 14 Aug 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These images/videos were taking from a JB-MDL combined effort training event at Coyle Field, NJ on 14 August. The CH-53 is a heavy lift helicopter and was operated by the United States Marine Corp. This training was a full JB-MDL effort “heavy lift training exercise” involving other forces that are located here on JB-MDL (Army and Air Force). The lift consisted of strapping to the CH-53 a heavy military vehicle and a large concrete slab on separate training lifts. The Joint Effort shows all forces assisting in attaching the heavy components as it hovered over the lift for movement. (Photo and Video captured by the Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934379
    VIRIN: 240814-A-IE493-5622
    Filename: DOD_110515528
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Marine Army Air Force CH-53 Coyle Field New Jersey

