These images/videos were taking from a JB-MDL combined effort training event at Coyle Field, NJ on 14 August. The CH-53 is a heavy lift helicopter and was operated by the United States Marine Corp. This training was a full JB-MDL effort “heavy lift training exercise” involving other forces that are located here on JB-MDL (Army and Air Force). The lift consisted of strapping to the CH-53 a heavy military vehicle and a large concrete slab on separate training lifts. The Joint Effort shows all forces assisting in attaching the heavy components as it hovered over the lift for movement. (Photo and Video captured by the Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934377
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-IE493-2964
|Filename:
|DOD_110515526
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Joint Forces Training Coyle Field “Heavy Lift Training” – 14 Aug 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.